Cody Gakpo News: Assists in finale

Gakpo assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Gakpo set up Mohamed Salah for the equalizer to finish out his third season with Liverpool. Gakpo played his largest role yet during this season, and produced 14 goal contributions, including hitting 10 goal contributions for the first time. The winger was solid throughout, and took on a significant role on the left wing with Luis Diaz switching to striker. Gakpo should continue in a solid role if he remains with Liverpool amidst some rumors of a departure.