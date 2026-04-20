Cody Gakpo News: Assists opener
Gakpo assisted once to go with five shots (three on goal) and four chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Everton.
Gakpo set up Mohamed Salah for the opening goal during Sunday's clash with a beautiful pass that split the line and put Salah in alone. Gakpo was excellent during Sunday's win, one of his best performances in a season full of awful showings. The winger created four chances and came inches away from a goal of his own after a nice move from Florian Wirtz. Gakpo's future is uncertain, but he seems set for a substantial role during the Premier League run-in.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Gakpo See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 336 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 336 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks24 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3225 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Gakpo See More