Cody Gakpo News: Goal in loss

Gakpo scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Gakpo added a goal during the second half of Sunday's clash, trying to lead the comeback but failing to do so. The attacker got involved throughout his time on the pitch, and took a team-high five shots despite the loss. Despite his five shots only two were on goal, though he did finish one of those. Gakpo has been inconsistent at best throughout a disappointing season.