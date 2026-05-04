Cody Gakpo News: Goal in loss
Gakpo scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.
Gakpo added a goal during the second half of Sunday's clash, trying to lead the comeback but failing to do so. The attacker got involved throughout his time on the pitch, and took a team-high five shots despite the loss. Despite his five shots only two were on goal, though he did finish one of those. Gakpo has been inconsistent at best throughout a disappointing season.
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