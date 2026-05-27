Cody Gakpo News: Likely starter at World Cup

Gakpo enters the 2026 World Cup as one of the Netherlands' most reliable attacking outlets, having earned his place in Ronald Koeman's squad and is expected to start on the left wing for the Oranje this summer.

Gakpo endured a somewhat inconsistent season with Liverpool, contributing nine goals and six assists alongside 76 key passes across 51 appearances including 40 starts in all competitions. While the numbers reflect a campaign that never quite reached the heights expected of him, his ability to influence matches through volume of involvement, direct running and delivery from wide areas remains a significant asset. At international level, Gakpo is one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Netherlands, bringing a combination of technical quality, physical presence and delivery that gives manager Ronald Koeman's side a consistent threat down the left flank. His ability to cut inside and shoot, combine with runners in behind and deliver dangerous set pieces makes him one of the more complete wide options at the tournament. The Netherlands have genuine ambitions of going deep in a World Cup, and Gakpo's form and fitness will be one of the more closely watched factors as the tournament progresses.