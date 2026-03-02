Cody Gakpo headshot

Cody Gakpo News: Nets against West Ham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Gakpo scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 5-2 victory over West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Gakpo got in on the goalscoring fun during Saturday's clash, adding to the rout in the second half. The winger has been inconsistent throughout the campaign, but he's a good finisher when he has time and space with the ball. Gakpo still seems to struggle in top matches where he can't open up an angle for a curling shot.

Cody Gakpo
Liverpool
