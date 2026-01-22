Gakpo came on and finished the match in stoppage time, converting after Liverpool carried the ball into the box and Ryan Gravenberch supplied the final pass. His goal turned a comfortable night into a statement scoreline at the Velodrome. Beyond the finish, he helped Liverpool manage the final minutes through secure possession and smart positioning, while also creating one chance during his 11 minutes' shift. Gakpo's goal was his first after three games across all competitions without finding the back of the net. The forward will hope to score again against the Brentford on Saturday.