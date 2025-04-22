Cody Gakpo News: Three shots on goal in win
Gakpo generated three shots (three on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Leicester City.
Gakpo took three shots, all of which ended up on target. This was only his second start in the last seven games he has been available for. He was subbed off on 60 minutes and also created two chances while also attempting five crosses, two of which were successful.
