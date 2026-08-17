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Cody Gakpo News: Two goal contributions in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 6:37pm

Gakpo scored and assisted in Sunday's friendly match against Como as Liverpool closed their preparation for the season opener versus Newcastle.

Gakpo has made a positive impact in the latest practice games after returning to work with his club following his World Cup participation for the Netherlands. During the summer competition, he tallied three goals and one assist over four matches played, and the strong offseason run strengthened his position as one of Liverpool's most appealing forwards. His versatility and his involvement in chance creation in the final third make him a complete contributor who could feature either on the left wing or in the middle zone, potentially racking up offensive stats if the team finds consistency at the start of the season.

Cody Gakpo
Liverpool
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