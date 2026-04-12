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Cole Bassett Injury: Delivers assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Bassett (undisclosed) assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Bassett picked up the assist on Kristoffer Velde's 32nd minute opener in Saturday's 2-1 home win over LAFC, threading a perfectly weighted ball from midfield that Velde chased down before drilling a low finish past Cabral Carter. He logged 89 minutes before making way for Ariel Lassiter, wrapping up the night with one assist and one chance created in a calm and controlled showing in the middle of the park. The performance confirms he is back to full fitness after missing the previous four matches due to injury.

Cole Bassett
Portland Timbers
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