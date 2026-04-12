Cole Bassett Injury: Delivers assist in victory
Bassett (undisclosed) assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Los Angeles Football Club.
Bassett picked up the assist on Kristoffer Velde's 32nd minute opener in Saturday's 2-1 home win over LAFC, threading a perfectly weighted ball from midfield that Velde chased down before drilling a low finish past Cabral Carter. He logged 89 minutes before making way for Ariel Lassiter, wrapping up the night with one assist and one chance created in a calm and controlled showing in the middle of the park. The performance confirms he is back to full fitness after missing the previous four matches due to injury.
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