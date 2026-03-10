Cole Bassett Injury: Doubtful for Dynamo match

Bassett is a doubt for upcoming fixtures according to coach Phil Neville, Adam Susman of The Timber Review reports.

Bassett was active in his first two appearances for the Timbers after transferring from Colorado Rapids, but he was absent during the third week against the Whitecaps due to an unknown reason. The midfielder will likely face a late decision while his availability status is assessed, with all of Joao Ortiz, Eric Izoita and a potentially fit-again Diego Chara (lower body) offering replacement options.