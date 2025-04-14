Cole Bassett News: Assist versus San Diego

Bassett assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win against San Diego FC.

Bassett was the recipient of his first assist of the season Saturday, finding Rafael Navarro in the 60th minute of the contest. This gives him his second goal contribution of the season, earning a goal three games ago. He still has yet to miss a start this season, appearing and starting in all eight of the club's contests this season.