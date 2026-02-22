Cole Bassett headshot

Cole Bassett News: Assists in Portland debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Bassett assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew.

Bassett, who transferred to Portland at the beginning of February, made his debut for his new club in Saturday's season opener. He made his mark early as he assisted Antony's strike in the 20th minute which took the 2-1 lead. It came on the only chance he created in the match and he also took two shots on the attack. Next up he takes on Colorado -- his former club where he spent seven seasons -- on the road this upcoming Saturday.

Cole Bassett
Portland Timbers
