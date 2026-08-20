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Cole Bassett News: Assists opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Bassett assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 win versus San Diego FC.

Bassett added his first assist since April, recording his third of the season overall. The midfielder has created at least one chance in four of his last five league games, including two chances in three of those matches, while taking seven shots during that stretch and scoring one goal.

Cole Bassett
Portland Timbers
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