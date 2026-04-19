Cole Bassett News: Creates three chances
Bassett took two off target shots, crossed once inaccurately and created three chances during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Minnesota.
Bassett was held off the scoresheet while finishing with the second most shots and leading Portland in chances created. The midfielder has an assist to go along with three shots, four chances created and four crosses over his last two appearances following a four match absence.
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