Cole Bassett News: Decent in Charlotte meeting

Bassett generated three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Charlotte FC.

Bassett wasn't exceptional but contributed across multiple categories on both ends of the pitch against Charlotte. He has recorded 12 shots (three on target), two chances created, eight crosses (two accurate), and eight tackles (four won) in six appearances this season. He will look for his second goal contribution of the season against Vancouver on Saturday.