Cole Bassett headshot

Cole Bassett News: Nets on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Bassett scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 6-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Bassett netted in the 22nd minute, assisted by Kevin Kelsy. Bassett also made an interception and completed 55 of 57 attempted passes. This was his first goal for Portland since his move from Colorado Rapids.

Cole Bassett
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Bassett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Bassett See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 480
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 480
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 27, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 479
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 479
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 23, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 469
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 469
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 18, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 463
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 463
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 28, 2024