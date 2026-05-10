Cole Bassett News: Nets on Saturday
Bassett scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 6-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.
Bassett netted in the 22nd minute, assisted by Kevin Kelsy. Bassett also made an interception and completed 55 of 57 attempted passes. This was his first goal for Portland since his move from Colorado Rapids.
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