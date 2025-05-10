Fantasy Soccer
Cole Bassett headshot

Cole Bassett News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Bassett (calf) is on the bench in Saturday's game against San Jose Earthquakes.

Bassett is ready to feature as a backup option after missing one match with a calf discomfort. He was a regular starter prior to the injury, and he played different positions in both central and wide zones. The midfielder, who has scored one goal and an assist in 10 matches, should be a strong alternative to Saturday's starter Connor Ronan.

Cole Bassett
Colorado Rapids
