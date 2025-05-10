Cole Bassett News: On bench Saturday
Bassett (calf) is on the bench in Saturday's game against San Jose Earthquakes.
Bassett is ready to feature as a backup option after missing one match with a calf discomfort. He was a regular starter prior to the injury, and he played different positions in both central and wide zones. The midfielder, who has scored one goal and an assist in 10 matches, should be a strong alternative to Saturday's starter Connor Ronan.
