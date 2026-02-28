Cole Bassett News: Quiet against former club
Bassett took one shot (on goal), crossed once accurately and made four tackles during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Colorado.
Facing his former club for the first time, Bassett was quiet in attack while leading Portland with his four tackles. The midfielder has an assist to go along with three shots, a chance created and two crosses through his first two matches with the Timbers.
