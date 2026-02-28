Cole Bassett headshot

Cole Bassett News: Quiet against former club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Bassett took one shot (on goal), crossed once accurately and made four tackles during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Colorado.

Facing his former club for the first time, Bassett was quiet in attack while leading Portland with his four tackles. The midfielder has an assist to go along with three shots, a chance created and two crosses through his first two matches with the Timbers.

Cole Bassett
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Bassett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Bassett See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 480
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 480
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 27, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 479
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 479
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 23, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 469
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 469
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 18, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 463
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 463
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 28, 2024