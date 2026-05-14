Cole Bassett News: Scores in two straight games

Bassett scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Bassett had gone without a goal in each of his first six starts this campaign but has now found the net in back to back games, scoring the equalizer to earn his side a valuable point. The midfielder has been growing in influence recently, registering seven shots and creating nine chances across his last five outings.