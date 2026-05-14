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Cole Bassett News: Scores in two straight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Bassett scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Bassett had gone without a goal in each of his first six starts this campaign but has now found the net in back to back games, scoring the equalizer to earn his side a valuable point. The midfielder has been growing in influence recently, registering seven shots and creating nine chances across his last five outings.

Cole Bassett
Portland Timbers
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