Bassett joins Portland after seven seasons with the Colorado Rapids, where he made 157 MLS appearances with 31 goals and 23 assists. The 24-year-old midfielder posted his best MLS season in 2024 with nine goals and seven assists, then added three goals and four assists across 28 matches in the 2025 campaign. He also gained European experience with loan spells at Feyenoord and Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie before returning to MLS. At international level, Bassett has one senior cap for the United States, scoring the game-winning goal on his debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina in December 2021.