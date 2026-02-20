Cole Campbell Injury: Should be available Saturday

Campbell (ankle) trained fully this week and should be an option for Saturday's clash against Koln, coach Christian Ilzer said in the press conference. "Campbell has also resumed training and is in top form. We'll see if he's ready to join the squad."

Campbell has been battling an ankle injury and has been out for an extended stretch, but the attacking midfielder returned to full team training this week and is trending toward being available for Saturday's showdown against the Goats. That said, his return is not expected to shake up the starting XI, as he is likely to ease back in as a bench option for the time being.