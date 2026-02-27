Cole Campbell News: Option for play again
Campbell (ankle) has been deemed fit ahead of Saturday's match against St. Pauli, according to manager Christian Ilzer.
Campbell is back in the mix after he was suffering from an injury, with the midfielder putting his ankle issue in the rearview mirror. This is good for the player, but he is unlikely to see much of a role this season, only appearing for 16 minutes off the bench all season.
