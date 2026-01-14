Palmer was apparently absent from training due to a slight injury, despite which he might be able to play in league action. However, he could have his playing time managed either in the game against Brentford or in subsequent fixtures, with a Champions League matchup coming next week. Palmer has played in both No. 10 and right-wing spots lately, producing two goals over his last six EPL starts. Assuming he'll return in a central spot, it could lead to Enzo Fernandez moving back to defensive midfield and Andrey Santos to the bench.