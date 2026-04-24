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Cole Palmer Injury: Late call for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 6:49am

Palmer (hamstring) is a late call for Sunday's match against Leeds United, according to manager Calum McFarlane. "With Joao and Cole, they both trained today and are in a good place. We don't know yet [whether they can feature on Sunday], but we have another day tomorrow to have a look at them and then make a call on them. But we hope so [they can be involved], but it's important we give them time. We are going to train tomorrow, they will both be involved, and we will make a call on them after that session."

Palmer could be in for a return this week, but it will come down to a late fitness test, trying to help his team make an FA Cup final. The attacker's return would be a major boost to the attack, especially after the loss of Estevao (hamstring) for the rest of the season, needing to add one of their key players back. If deemed fit enough to play, Palmer will eye a starting role, trying to end his seven-match slide without a goal contribution.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
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