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Cole Palmer Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 11:16am

Palmer is not in the squad for Tuesday's game versus Brighton due to a minor hamstring issue, Bobby Vincent of Football London reports.

Palmer is a late absence for the midweek match, with Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto appearing in attacking midfield roles. The England international will be questionable for the subsequent FA Cup clash against Leeds United, with his availability depending on how fast he can overcome his injury. He had started seven straight games prior to this issue, though he failed to score or assist in that span.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
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