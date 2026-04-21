Cole Palmer Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Palmer is not in the squad for Tuesday's game versus Brighton due to a minor hamstring issue, Bobby Vincent of Football London reports.

Palmer is a late absence for the midweek match, with Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto appearing in attacking midfield roles. The England international will be questionable for the subsequent FA Cup clash against Leeds United, with his availability depending on how fast he can overcome his injury. He had started seven straight games prior to this issue, though he failed to score or assist in that span.