Cole Palmer News: Comes up empty

Palmer generated seven shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Monday's 2-1 victory against West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Palmer tried everything to find the scoresheet Monday, producing seven shots with five crosses, however was left off for his third straight game without a goal or an assist. Nevetheless, the midfield is still a dangerous threat in the attack with an average of 3.8 shots and 4.8 crosses per 90 minutes of play, while still leading the team in both goals and assists with 14 goals and six assists on the campaign.