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Cole Palmer News: Continues rough period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Palmer registered four shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 loss versus Manchester City.

Palmer is usually known as the talisman for Chelsea, but has been on a rough streak of play, now without a goal contribution in five straight appearances in all competitions, not being one of the seven goals in their massive FA Cup win over Port Vale. That said, the attacker remains at nine goals and one assist this season, still searching for the goal to get him to double digits.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
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