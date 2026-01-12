Palmer is dealing with some issues and will now be battling some fitness issues heading into Wednesday's match, potentially rested to preserve the midfielder after a rough start to the season with injuries. This comes after he was sat out for their FA Cup win over the weekend, possibly missing two straight Cup matches due to the precaution. This likely means the club is focusing on the league campaign and appears to be okay resting him moving forward, with no major concerns for the attacker despite the expected absence.