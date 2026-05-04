Cole Palmer headshot

Cole Palmer News: Fails to break through

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Palmer recorded five shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Monday's 3-1 defeat versus Nottingham Forest.

Palmer did put two of his five shots on frame but the forward was quite wasteful in the final third against an opponent who is starting to round into form late in the year. Palmer gets a neutral matchup against Liverpool in the next game, as the Reds have conceded 47 goals in 35 domestic matches.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
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