Cole Palmer News: Fails to break through
Palmer recorded five shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Monday's 3-1 defeat versus Nottingham Forest.
Palmer did put two of his five shots on frame but the forward was quite wasteful in the final third against an opponent who is starting to round into form late in the year. Palmer gets a neutral matchup against Liverpool in the next game, as the Reds have conceded 47 goals in 35 domestic matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Palmer See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 356 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 356 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics7 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW33: 6 Essential Players to Own for Gameweek 3317 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW33 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 33–3718 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Palmer See More