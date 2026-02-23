Cole Palmer News: Four shots without a goal in draw

Palmer recorded four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Palmer took four shots but was unable to score against Burnley, who held out until the last minute and scored a late equaliser against the 10 men of Chelsea. Palmer had scored four goals in his last two Premier League games and also provided an assist. He was only able to put one of his four shots on target. When he has taken four shots in a game this season, he has failed to score on the two occasions. This was also the sixth time this year that he has been abel to create two or more chances and the fourth time in the Premier League.