Cole Palmer headshot

Cole Palmer News: Goalless outing again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Palmer registered four shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Manchester United.

Palmer continues his struggles as he tries to get back on the scoresheet, once again without a goal despite his four shots. That said, not a single shot would find the target, with only two shots on target in his past four league outings. With nine goals this season, he is seeing a rough drop from last season, having six fewer with only a couple of games to play, although he had missed time through injury.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Palmer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Palmer See More
FPL GW33: 6 Essential Players to Own for Gameweek 33
SOC
FPL GW33: 6 Essential Players to Own for Gameweek 33
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
2 days ago
FPL GW33 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 33–37
SOC
FPL GW33 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 33–37
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
3 days ago
FPL GW33 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Players to Target for Gameweek 33
SOC
FPL GW33 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Players to Target for Gameweek 33
Author Image
Brad Mayor
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago