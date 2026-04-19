Cole Palmer News: Goalless outing again

Palmer registered four shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Manchester United.

Palmer continues his struggles as he tries to get back on the scoresheet, once again without a goal despite his four shots. That said, not a single shot would find the target, with only two shots on target in his past four league outings. With nine goals this season, he is seeing a rough drop from last season, having six fewer with only a couple of games to play, although he had missed time through injury.