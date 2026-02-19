Cole Palmer News: Managing minutes

Palmer is an option for Sunday's match against Burnley after missing their FA Cup match against Hull City on Feb. 13, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "With Cole, it's based on day by day. At the moment, he is fully fit and available for selection. He trained really well today."

Palmer was not with the club as they took the field for FA Cup action, but he is already ready to return, only managing his minutes and missing out due to that reason. That said, the attacker will likely return to a starting role immediately, starting in his past three appearances and having four goals and one assist during that time. He is up to eight goals and one assist this season, far behind the 23 goal contributions he earned last campaign.