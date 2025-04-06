Cole Palmer News: Plays off bench

Palmer recorded three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Brentford.

Considering that for the 2024-25 Premier League, Palmer had started in every one of his previous appearances, it is a surprise that he got left off Chelsea's latest starting XI, which left off several notable players. The decision may have cost Palmer, who was unable to build the strong momentum he got from his assist during a tense London-related derby he and Chelsea went through earlier this April. With the Blues in a fight for Champions League football, they need their ace to build up top form, which has been non-existent since January.