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Cole Palmer News: Quiet during FA Cup final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Palmer registered two crosses in Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City.

Palmer was mainly held in check by his former club Saturday, as the attacker only recorded two crosses in the attack to go along with a tackle. This continues a quiet second half of the season for him, as his last goal came March 4. This is not a good sign for the attacker with the England national team selection for the World Cup around the corner, although he has still recorded nine goals and one assist in 24 appearances (22 starts) this season.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
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