Cole Palmer headshot

Cole Palmer News: Quiet in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Palmer recorded three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United.

Palmer took three shots and sent in four crosses but failed to create a chance and put only a single shot on goal during Saturday's loss. It hasn't been a perfect season for Palmer, but he's repeatedly shown his quality and his talent on the ball. Despite that, he has only nine goals and one assist in the Premier League this season.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
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