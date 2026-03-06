Cole Palmer News: Racking up the goals
Palmer scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Aston Villa.
Palmer powered a shot through traffic Wednesday to score Chelsea's third goal in their 4-1 drubbing of Aston Villa. In addition to his goal, the attacking midfielder contributed two interceptions and one clearance to the defensive effort across his 85 minute shift. Across his last five appearances (five starts), Palmer has scored five goals and supplied one assist.
