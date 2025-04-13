Cole Palmer News: Records assist

Palmer assisted once to go with six shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Ipswich Town. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Statistically, it looks like April will be the month Palmer finally turns his form around. He logged zero assists during both February and March. But just one half into April, Palmer already has two assists. The first helped Chelsea defeat Tottenham, and his second saved a point against Ipswich Town. For the 2024-25 Premier League, Palmer's assist tally is up to eight. Form dip aside, he is still projected as one of the EPL's most promising players.