Cole Palmer News: Remains fit for Wednesday

Palmer only came off due to a knock in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Arsenal due to a knock and is fit for Wednesday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Cole took a knock [vs Arsenal], but he's absolutely fine,' our head coach confirmed to the media. 'He's looking really good, and I think you can see how we've managed him in recent weeks. So yes, Cole's absolutely fine to start the game on Wednesday and Reece [James] is also fine."

Palmer has now played in two straight games after a recent injury and had been feared to have suffered an injury when coming off Sunday. However, he has avoided any issues and was only being slightly managed, set to play through the rest of the busy week. He should remain in his starting role moving forward, as he is one of the elite attackers in the league, with his last goal contribution coming two appearances ago.