Cole Palmer News: Remains on bench
Palmer (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's clash with Leeds United in the FA Cup.
Palmer is still on the bench for Sunday's clash despite training in part earlier in the week. The midfielder wasn't deemed fit enough for the FA Cup semifinal, and is only a bench option. If he's needed it's likely he would be available to try and change the match in the second half.
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