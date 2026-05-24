Cole Palmer News: Scores in finale

Palmer scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Sunderland. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 101st minute.

Palmer beat the goalkeeper with a low shot from outside the box at the near post during the 56th minute in the week 38 defeat. The goal ended a frustrating 12-game stretch without a goal or assist for the attacking midfielder. Despite missing a significant portion of the first half of the season through injury, he finished with 10 league goals, tying Enzo Fernandez for second on the team in that category. Still, a disappointing end to the campaign ultimately cost him his place in England's World Cup roster.