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Cole Palmer News: Scores in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Palmer scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Sunderland. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 101st minute.

Palmer beat the goalkeeper with a low shot from outside the box at the near post during the 56th minute in the week 38 defeat. The goal ended a frustrating 12-game stretch without a goal or assist for the attacking midfielder. Despite missing a significant portion of the first half of the season through injury, he finished with 10 league goals, tying Enzo Fernandez for second on the team in that category. Still, a disappointing end to the campaign ultimately cost him his place in England's World Cup roster.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
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