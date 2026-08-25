Cole Palmer News: Shines in season opener
Palmer scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and three chances created in Monday's 3-2 win versus Fulham.
Palmer, who is coming off a down season, began the 2026-27 campaign on fire. 31 seconds into the season opener he assisted Joao Pedro's goal, then Pedro returned the favor in the 49th minute with an assist on Palmer's goal. Palmer deserved both of those goal contributions and easily could have had more thanks to his five shots and three chances created. The Chelsea attack looked potent and in sync despite it being the first competitive match of the season, and Palmer was at the center of it. He was subbed off the pitch in the 83rd minute for Estevao.
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