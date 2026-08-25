Cole Palmer headshot

Cole Palmer News: Shines in season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Palmer scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and three chances created in Monday's 3-2 win versus Fulham.

Palmer, who is coming off a down season, began the 2026-27 campaign on fire. 31 seconds into the season opener he assisted Joao Pedro's goal, then Pedro returned the favor in the 49th minute with an assist on Palmer's goal. Palmer deserved both of those goal contributions and easily could have had more thanks to his five shots and three chances created. The Chelsea attack looked potent and in sync despite it being the first competitive match of the season, and Palmer was at the center of it. He was subbed off the pitch in the 83rd minute for Estevao.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Palmer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Palmer See More
Fulham vs Chelsea Prediction, Predicted Lineups & Team News | Premier League 2026/27
SOC
Fulham vs Chelsea Prediction, Predicted Lineups & Team News | Premier League 2026/27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Premier League Predictions 2026/27: Best Futures Bets, Odds & Season Picks
SOC
Premier League Predictions 2026/27: Best Futures Bets, Odds & Season Picks
Rotowire Staff
12 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
SOC
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season
SOC
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago