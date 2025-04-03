Fantasy Soccer
Cole Palmer headshot

Cole Palmer News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Palmer (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Thursday's clash with Tottenham.

Palmer is back in the starting XI for Thursday's clash. There was some doubt about his availability, but he returned to training earlier in the week and passed a late fitness check. The attacking midfielder is crucial for everything in the Chelsea attack and alongside Nicolas Jackson, he's a major boon to have back fit.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
