Cole Palmer News: Won't be at World Cup
Palmer was not included in England's World Cup squad and will now look to end a season heavily disrupted by injuries on a positive note in Sunday's finale against Sunderland.
Palmer's omission from the national team is a notable development for a player who had been one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League before injuries repeatedly interrupted his campaign. The Chelsea playmaker contirbuted 10 goals, three assists, 72 shots and 32 chances created across 32 appearances (28 starts) in all competitions this season, and will be motivated to produce a strong performance against Sunderland as he looks ahead to a fully fit and uninterrupted 2026/27 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Palmer See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 382 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 382 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup: Best Bets, Futures & Odds3 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW37 Buy, Hold or Sell: Best Transfer Decisions for Gameweek 378 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3710 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Palmer See More