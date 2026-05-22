Cole Palmer headshot

Cole Palmer News: Won't be at World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Palmer was not included in England's World Cup squad and will now look to end a season heavily disrupted by injuries on a positive note in Sunday's finale against Sunderland.

Palmer's omission from the national team is a notable development for a player who had been one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League before injuries repeatedly interrupted his campaign. The Chelsea playmaker contirbuted 10 goals, three assists, 72 shots and 32 chances created across 32 appearances (28 starts) in all competitions this season, and will be motivated to produce a strong performance against Sunderland as he looks ahead to a fully fit and uninterrupted 2026/27 campaign.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
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