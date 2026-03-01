Colin Guske News: Sent off against Miami

Guske received a red card during Sunday's game versus Inter Miami.

Guske is now forced to serve a one-match suspension after receiving a second yellow card for a foul during the final minutes of the Florida derby. The midfielder will be unavailable for the upcoming matchup against New York City FC, so his next chance to appear will come in a subsequent clash with Montreal. Both Eduard Atuesta and Luis Otavio returned from injuries in Sunday's game and are the main options to start in Guske's place.