Conner Antley headshot

Conner Antley Injury: Could return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Antley (knee) is questionable for Saturday's match against Columbus.

Antley will be a late call Saturday, as the defender could finally be making a return from a torn ACL dating back to last May. This is huge news, with the defender being a regular starter up until his injury last season. That said, he will look to see the start in the middle of the defense soon after returning.

