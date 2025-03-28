Conner Antley Injury: Could return Saturday
Antley (knee) is questionable for Saturday's match against Columbus.
Antley will be a late call Saturday, as the defender could finally be making a return from a torn ACL dating back to last May. This is huge news, with the defender being a regular starter up until his injury last season. That said, he will look to see the start in the middle of the defense soon after returning.
