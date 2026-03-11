Connor Roberts Injury: Back in warm-ups
Roberts (strain) was able to return to warm-ups in training Wednesday, according to his club.
Roberts is working on his return from a long-term injury and is seeing a bit of a boost, as he was able to join warm-ups at training. However, it appears he has yet to actually train with his teammates, leaving a return still at least a week or two away. The likely return for the defender is after the international break, with a slight chance of making it before then.
