Connor Roberts headshot

Connor Roberts Injury: Back in warm-ups

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Roberts (strain) was able to return to warm-ups in training Wednesday, according to his club.

Roberts is working on his return from a long-term injury and is seeing a bit of a boost, as he was able to join warm-ups at training. However, it appears he has yet to actually train with his teammates, leaving a return still at least a week or two away. The likely return for the defender is after the international break, with a slight chance of making it before then.

Connor Roberts
Burnley
