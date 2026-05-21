Connor Roberts Injury: In contention for Wolves clash

Roberts (strain) has been in full training this week and is pushing for minutes in Sunday's season finale against Wolves, according to coach Mike Jackson. "Connor has been in full training this week. He is good and knowing him he will be pushing for minutes at the weekend."

Roberts has been sidelined since July 2025 with foot and Achilles issues, making his return to full training a significant milestone after nearly a year on the sidelines. The Welsh defender had recently logged 45 minutes in the U21 Premier League Cup final against Sunderland as part of his rehabilitation, and his push for first-team involvement in the final fixture of the season underlines his determination to contribute before the campaign closes.