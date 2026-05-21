Connor Roberts Injury: In contention for Wolves clash
Roberts (strain) has been in full training this week and is pushing for minutes in Sunday's season finale against Wolves, according to coach Mike Jackson. "Connor has been in full training this week. He is good and knowing him he will be pushing for minutes at the weekend."
Roberts has been sidelined since July 2025 with foot and Achilles issues, making his return to full training a significant milestone after nearly a year on the sidelines. The Welsh defender had recently logged 45 minutes in the U21 Premier League Cup final against Sunderland as part of his rehabilitation, and his push for first-team involvement in the final fixture of the season underlines his determination to contribute before the campaign closes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Roberts See More
-
Press Conferences
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes237 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes245 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW4: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes253 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season303 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season304 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Roberts See More