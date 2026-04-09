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Connor Roberts Injury: Needs more time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Roberts (strain) is still a "little way off" from a return, according to manager Scott Parker, per Holly Bacon of the BBC.

Roberts is not yet ready for his return and looks likely to need to wait until the final month of the season, as he is still deemed a bit away from being fit. This has been a rough spell for the defender, who has yet to appear this season, suffering the injury in August. The hope will be that he sees the field again this season, having just under two months to make it come to fruition.

Connor Roberts
Burnley
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