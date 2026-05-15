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Connor Roberts Injury: Returns in U21 cup final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Roberts (strain) started and played 45 minutes in the U21 Premier League Cup final against Sunderland, marking a significant milestone in his return from the foot and Achilles issues that had kept him sidelined since July 2025, the academy posted.

Roberts has been out for the best part of a year and his appearance for the U21s is a meaningful step in his rehabilitation after such a lengthy absence. The Welsh defender is unlikely to feature for Burnley's first team before the end of the season given the limited fixtures remaining, but getting competitive minutes under his belt in the cup final puts him on track for a full return ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Connor Roberts
Burnley
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