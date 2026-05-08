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Connor Roberts Injury: Set to play with U21s

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Roberts (strain) is set to feature with the U21s in the next week, according to interim manager Mike Jackson. "Connor will be playing in a U21s game at some point in the next week."

Roberts will get back on the field this week after an injury has left the defender out for a long time, as he is set to play with the U21s. This is a bright spot in a rough season for him, as he will at least see some time before the end of the season. His return to the first team this campaign seems slim, as only three games remain, likely to play for the club next after their relegation.

Connor Roberts
Burnley
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